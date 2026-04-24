Moving to Start Our Family

I'm raising money to help with the costs of moving from Indiana to Alabama to be with my girlfriend and her children. We were very close in childhood and went our separate ways before we could actually date. Now I'm ready to make this move, but the distance has made it harder to take care of bills and groceries while I'm still here. Your support would mean so much as I take this next step to be with them.

My late wife passed away 2 years ago unexpectedly. The medical bills and funeral have really set me back financially. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

She has 2 young children and we want to bring more into the world.

I just need a Jumpstart to make our dreams come true.





The funds will help cover moving expenses and a place to live as we make this transition. Your support would mean so much to us as we take this next step together.