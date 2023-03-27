Moving to Michigan for Specialized Cancer Care

We've found housing options, but we need help covering the costs of the actual move.





The move itself is complex because of my health, we have to stop every 2 hours to rest for 30 minutes, which means it will take two days. We need to rent a u-haul, book a motel room for the night during travel, and cover food for five people and our dog. Once we arrive, we'll need a hotel for our first night before we can move into our rental home.





Breast cancer treatment and uncovered medical costs have wiped out our savings and put us in debt. We've already maxed out what we can borrow. Beyond the move itself, we need help with security deposit and first month's rent ($1500) for our new house while my husband looks for work, and funds to cover supplies and uncovered care costs until my insurance is activated in Michigan.