Moving Our Family from Hawaii to Idaho

My daughters and I are making a big move from Hawaii to Idaho in September 2027. My husband will stay behind to continue saving and support our third oldest daughter as she finishes high school with her friends.





We're working hard to make this happen, my husband is working, I'm home with the girls, and my second oldest has a part-time job. But living in Hawaii is expensive, and we don't have much breathing room to save for a move of this size.





We're raising funds to cover plane fare for my daughters and me, temporary housing for about a week while we find permanent housing, one-time move-in fees, transportation, and other necessities we'll need as we settle into Idaho. We want to start now so we're not left in a financial hole when we go.





We're combining this fundraiser with our own savings and other small fundraisers, but we need help to make this move work. Your support would mean so much to our family as we take this big step together.