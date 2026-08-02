Moving on Faith

Hello all my name is Cierra!





The Backstory for this fundraiser is that I am taking a leap of faith and moving on a whim as I felt the Lord tell me it's time to move. While I am waiting to see what he will do next, I figured I could open up another avenue for someone to help me because I don't know where my help is coming from.





Currently, I am in my 1st apartment he supernaturally blessed me with. I got this apartment with no/low credit, barely any money saved up and the ladies at the complex were empathetic to my situation wanting to get away from a toxic household.

Now he wants me to move to North Dallas which is 40 minutes away from the small city I am in. I currently have no car, barely anyone who could help me financially and my lease is up on October 12th, 2026. Out of faith, I had already given my 60 day notice of vacancy. I'll be using this money to save for a cash car, car expenses, apartment fees and moving costs. If you feel led to donate I greatly appreciate it. Let's see what God is going to do between now and then.





Thank you,





Cierra.