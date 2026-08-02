Moving expenses

I recently applied for and accepted a position in my chosen career field. However, the job is clear across the country from where I currently live. I will be moving from Martinsville VA. to Twin Falls Idaho. I need to be there by the end of this month (August).

The funds will help pay for the moving truck, fuel, and deposit and first month rent for a new dwelling place. Any amount will help. Every little bit helps. If you are unable to give then please pray for me and for this campaign that I reach my goal. Thank you and God Bless