Funding Our New Life Together

Hello, dear friends! My fiancée and I are reaching out for your support as we embark on the next chapter of our lives together. We are both deeply committed to our Faith in Jesus Christ, and we believe that He Is calling us to this new adventure. We are getting married on July 19th, 2025, and after our special day, we plan to move to a new state so that my bride can attend her master's program in person. However, as of now, I have been unable to find a job in the vicinity of her school, and without a steady income, we are struggling to afford the living expenses that come with starting a new life together. That's where you come in! We are seeking your kind support to help us cover the costs of our move, including rent, utilities, and other essential expenses. Your generosity will not only help us achieve our dream of living near my bride's school, but it will also give us the financial stability we need to thrive in our new home. We are grateful for any contribution you can make, big or small, and we believe that with your support, we can build a life together that honors our faith and our love for each other. Thank you for considering our campaign, and we hope that you will join us on this incredible journey! #NewBeginnings #Faith #Love