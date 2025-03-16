Supporting people living in the moroccan mountains

This campaign will be for the people living in the moroccan moutains that have no food , clothes or electricity they travel from place to place depending on the weather, Support Morocco’s Mountain Communities in Need

High in the rugged mountains of Morocco, there are families who struggle daily for survival. With no stable access to food, warm clothing, or electricity, they endure harsh winters and scorching summers, moving from place to place in search of better conditions.

These resilient communities face extreme challenges, yet they remain forgotten by many. Our mission is to bring them essential supplies—food, warm clothes, blankets, and solar-powered solutions—to improve their daily lives and provide relief from the hardships they face.