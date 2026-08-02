Mother trying to start over...

Hello,

My name is Lawanda.

I have been with and married to my now separated Husband for 26 years. Just a few Saturdays ago I caught him with someone else. I immediately called it off. He's been the one taking care of the bills, while I became a stay at home Wife and Mother to our 4 children. And pretty much my Family too, everyone came first. And by me being the one with the kids and catching him cheating, one would think he would at least leave us the vehicle.. but no. I'm trying to raise money now for a vehicle. it's very hard trying to get a job and on my feet without one. Anything will help and be greatly appreciated. I know there's people on here with greater needs. But I'm praying someone that's been through this understands. In advance...

Thank you