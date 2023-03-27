Mother and 2 children in need of help asap

A single mother and her two children have been wrongfully removed from their home, leaving them suddenly displaced with nowhere safe to stay. With no nearby family to turn to and after already exhausting the support of friends who helped cover their first hotel room, this family is now out of options. They urgently need help raising funds for temporary shelter, hotel costs, and basic necessities while they work to regain stability and safety. Any contribution, no matter the amount, directly supports a mother fighting to keep her children protected during an unjust and devastating situation.