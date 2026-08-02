Montine Finishes College!

After my life did not go the way I had planned and I had to give up the dreams I had for myself, all I wanted to do was make sure my children were able to achieve their own dreams. Now that they have and are well on their way to their own blooming lives, Ive decided to complete one of the things I started long ago. College. Not a big deal, I know. But for me, with your help, it will be. If you choose to help, just know that my degree in Counseling from Great Lakes Christian College will be in to service for the Lord.