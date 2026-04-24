Monthly Support for Our Girls' School

For the past 10 years, we've been running a school for girls from less privileged areas, covering all the costs ourselves. We have the infrastructure in place, and 250 girls are receiving an education here with support from 14 teachers.





As our school has grown, it's become increasingly difficult to sustain on our own. We're reaching out now to ask for help with our monthly expenses so we can continue providing education to these girls.





Your support would mean so much to us and to every girl whose future depends on this school.