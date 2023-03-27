Money for Attorney

Hi my name is James Jackson. I’m fighting for my life I’m looking at 25 to life for something I didn’t do .I need help getting a new attorney .I have proof that I did nothing wrong and a witness that was with me that day and video as well but they are trying to scare off my witness .so if anyone would like to help me by donating money so I can get a new attorney that would be very much appreciated. I have a family that needs me and they have me on a leg monitor . They won’t let me out to work to help out with my family and kids this is my last option.