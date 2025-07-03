Ashes to Hope A Moms Rebuild For Her 4 Sons

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $4,465
On 7/2/2025, my daughter’s world turned upside down. A devastating fire tore through her home, leaving nothing behind but ashes. N'Dea lost everything—clothes, toys, cherished memories, and the safety her four boys (ages 11, 9, 4, and 3) relied on daily.
She is a devoted mom, fierce protector, and provider. Now, she’s faced with the unimaginable task of starting over while making sure her boys feel safe, loved, and comforted in the chaos.
This campaign is for the essentials: a roof over their heads, clothing for four growing boys, food, emotional support services, transportation, and the stability every child deserves.
Every dollar brings hope. Every share spreads love. Every prayer strengthens their recovery.
If you’ve ever witnessed a mother move mountains for her children—this is her moment. Help us turn devastation into restoration.
Imagine what her boys would say: "Thank you for helping my mom when she needed it most!" It’s about more than just providing necessities; it's about offering hope in times of despair and showing them that they are not alone in this fight. ✊💪
Let’s come together as one community to ensure my daughter and my four grandsons have what they need to heal—body, mind, and spirit. 🌈👕
#TurnTragedyIntoRestoration #Ashestohope #4sons #momof4sons
Prayers of God’s blessings as you rebuild from this tragedy
Soo glad you are all ok!!! Sending prayers for you all!!! ❤️🙏🏽
May this be a blessing to help rebuild. We will be praying for you!
I’m so sorry for the devastating loss of your home. Prayers to your family❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾
Thanking God that all got out safe, especially my niece Dea & her boys. Love you guys🙏🏾😘💪🏾
Phillippians 4;6-7
❤️
May the strength of God sustain you
Praying for the families strength and comfort during this difficult time but God is able to provide full restoration, above and beyond.
I pray that God turns this tragic situation into a triumphant testimony for you and your family.
Praying for you & Your Family During This Time of Recovery. God's Got You. Blessings To You All. 😇🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👆🏾💕
Sending love and prayers. ❤️🙏🏽❤️
I’m so sorry to hear about this! I’m glad to hear your daughter and her boys are safe. I hope the restoration goes quickly.
