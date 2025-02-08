Help Support a Brave Choice for Life

I’m reaching out to share a story that’s both heartbreaking and inspiring—a story of choosing life in the face of incredible darkness.

This young woman comes from a wealthy family that not only supports the abortion industry but tied her financial future to having an abortion. When she chose to give life to her baby instead, her parents cut her off completely. The weight of this decision, in such a dark and lonely place, has been overwhelming.

But here’s where the story shifts: She chose life. And because of God’s grace, she is now safe. We have secured a safe place for her to stay until she gives birth, and she has decided to give her baby up for adoption.

We are now in the final stage of supporting her until June, and she needs our help more than ever. We have a goal of raising $5,000 to meet her practical needs for the coming months. Every dollar will go directly to keeping her stable, safe, and supported.

I am asking for your immediate help. This is an urgent need. We cannot allow this precious woman to face this alone. We are the light she needs in this season of darkness, and with your prayers and financial support, we can show her God’s love and provision.

I know that Philippians 4:19 is true: “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” We trust in His provision, but He often uses people like you and me to be His hands and feet.

Please, pray for her. Pray for her strength and peace. And if you are able, contribute to this urgent need. No gift is too small; together, we can make a huge impact.

Thank you for your love, generosity, and for being part of this life-changing moment.