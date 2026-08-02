Mom of 4 Needing Help with Home and Car





I have gone back and forth about even doing this because I am used to figuring things out on my own. I work, I take care of my children and I try my best to make things happen no matter how hard things get.





But right now I am tired and overwhelmed and I don’t know how I’m supposed to fix everything that is happening at the same time.





I am a mom of four and last year my partner was hospitalized multiple times because of his mental health. During that time everything fell on me.





I had four children depending on me and a household that still had to keep going. The mortgage still had to be paid. The lights still had to stay on. We still needed groceries. The kids still needed things. Life didn’t stop just because our family was going through something.





So I kept going.





I worked and paid what I could and tried my hardest to make sure my children didn’t feel the weight of everything I was carrying.

For a while I was able to keep us above water.





Then everything just became more expensive. Groceries, utilities, insurance and just normal everyday life started costing so much more. The little bit of room I used to have in my budget disappeared.

Then the problems with our house started becoming more serious.





When we bought our home I really thought I was giving my children something permanent. A safe place that was ours and somewhere they could grow up.

After living here we started discovering problems that we didn’t know about when we bought it. Some things appeared to have been temporarily repaired or covered up and now we are the ones left trying to figure out how to fix everything.





One of the biggest problems is our gutters.

There is an area of our house that doesn’t have the proper downspout so instead of the water being carried away from the house it has been running down the side of it. It has caused significant damage that now needs to be repaired along with the gutters and the drainage problem itself.





And now the roof.





I was recently told that I badly need a new roof.

That honestly scared me because I already knew we had things that needed to be fixed and I have no idea where I’m supposed to suddenly find the money for a roof on top of everything else.





Every time it rains I think about the house.

I think about what else could be getting damaged and how much more expensive this could become the longer I can’t afford to fix it.





This isn’t me wanting to remodel my house or make it prettier.

I just want to protect the home my children live in.





Then on top of everything with the house my car was hit in an accident.

I have been trying to work through everything with the insurance company but I still don’t have the resolution I need.





We are a family of six so transportation isn’t something I can just go without.





I need to be able to get my children where they need to go. I need to be able to handle everyday life. I don’t need a luxury vehicle or anything fancy. I just need something safe and reliable that can fit my family.





I have looked for assistance too.





The frustrating part is that we don’t qualify for a lot of government assistance.





I work and on paper it may look like I should be able to handle everything.

But there is a huge difference between being able to pay your regular bills and being able to suddenly pay for major damage to your house, a roof, gutters and another vehicle all at once.





I feel like I’m stuck in the middle.





I make too much to qualify for a lot of help but I don’t make enough to fix everything that has gone wrong.





I’ve tried to keep pushing through it.

I’ve tried telling myself I’ll figure out the roof later or I’ll figure out the car somehow or I’ll just save a little at a time for the house.

But there are only so many things you can put off before you realize you need help.

That’s where I am now.





I need help.





I’m not asking anyone to take care of my family for me and I’m not asking for anything luxurious.





I’m asking for help protecting my home and getting reliable transportation for my children.

Any money raised will go towards repairing the damage to the side of our home, fixing our gutter and downspout system, replacing our roof and helping me get safe and reliable transportation for our family.





I also want to be completely transparent with anyone who is considering helping us.





I am willing to provide proof of what I’m asking for help with. I can provide pictures of the damage to our home, repair estimates, roofing and gutter estimates and documentation regarding the accident and our vehicle.





I want people to know that this is real.





I wish I wasn’t in a position where I had to ask for help.





I wish working hard and doing everything I could was enough to fix all of this.





Right now it isn’t.

I’m just a mom trying to hold everything together for four children while dealing with problems that have become bigger than what I can handle financially on my own.





If you can donate anything at all I would be extremely grateful.





If you can’t donate please consider sharing this.





I don’t expect someone to come along and fix everything for me.





I just need some help getting to the other side of this.





I want to fix our home. I want reliable transportation for my family. I want to be able to hear it raining without immediately worrying about my roof and my house.





More than anything I just want to feel like I can breathe again.





Thank you for reading our story and thank you to anyone who helps us in any way.



