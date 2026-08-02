Mom of 4 kids needs help

There’s a wonderful lady that works very hard to raise her 4 children. She tries to give them a roof over their heads and food on the table. But sometimes she can’t get the important things that she needs for herself. She finally got a car that runs and one she could afford. But the dealership didn’t tell her she had to pay the taxes before she could get tags. She actually thought they were added into the monthly note. But they weren’t. I’m saying if you could find it in your heart to help her. It doesn’t have to be much, every little bit will add up. She needs 1200.00 so please I pray for anything..even a dollar. And share this if you can, maybe someone you know will help her. Thank you and may God Bless