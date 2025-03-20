Help Mocha's Recover

My sweet cat, Mocha, has been battling multiple health issues. She has to continue to get blood work, scans, and more done. After multiple ER visits, they believe she has an over active thyroid. There could be another issue with her liver, more testing will give us more answers. Mocha is known for her derpy, lovable face and has been there for a lot of life changes. All donations will go to her previous ER visits, as well as future testing in the next few weeks. This condition is chronic and will require bloodwork and medication frequently.