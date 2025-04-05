Mobleys' Mission Trip to the Czech Republic

Jair and Karenna will be going to the Czech Republic on July 13th-July 28th, 2025. While there, they will serve with an American team at an English camp located near Prague. A team of around 15 Americans will get the chance to teach the Czech people English through conversation, music, games, and long hikes. In the evening, there will be programs with testimonies telling Czech people about Christ with the opportunity afterwards to further discuss the gospel with individuals over tea. The Czech people love the chance to speak English with real native speakers and they often make great long-distance friendships that can last for years. Many Czech people have come to Christ by getting connected to the local churches through English camps, and Jair and Karenna are excited for the chance to be a part of this mission.

Growing up in Prague, Jair had the opportunity to help out at similar camps every summer, and they became a big part of his childhood as a missionary kid. He is excited for Karenna to be able to join him this time, along with the chance for Karenna to see where he grew up.

We are looking to raise money for this trip. Your donation would help cover the cost of plane tickets, airport parking, transportation in the Czech Republic, camp fees, and food. We would appreciate your prayers for our preparation as a team, for travel, health, and the ability to share the gospel. Thank you for your support!