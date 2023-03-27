Mobility Device to Spend Time with My Daughter

I'm a single parent raising my 14-year-old autistic daughter on my own. Her mom was killed more than three years ago, and it's just been the two of us since then.





I need a new personal mobility device. The one I have is worn out and well past its expected lifespan. I've tried repeatedly to get my insurance to cover one, but they've said no. I live in North Florida where sand is everywhere, so I need one with more ground clearance to get around safely.





My daughter wants to get out in the yard and spend time with me, but that's currently impossible without a working device. Right now, I live on meager SSI with no money left each month to afford a new one. I've reached out to other charity organizations, but haven't found help there.





My faith is still strong, and I'm praying this will help. Your support would mean so much to both of us.