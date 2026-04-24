Mobile Home and Laptop to Restart

I've faced some extremely difficult times, family losses and personal betrayals that left me without stable housing. Right now, I need a place to live, and I'm raising money for a mobile home so I can have a safe, secure home of my own.





I also need a laptop to start a business. I have a proven track record of managing businesses and getting results that were more than favorable, and I'm ready to build again.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward stability and a fresh start.