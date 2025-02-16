Mission Trip To Paraguay

Hi! My name is Steely. This summer I'm going to be traveling to Paraguay for Maranatha's 35th annual Ultimate Workout! Ultimate Workout is a teen only mission trip where I will get the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus by having chances to construct and paint urgently needed churches, as well as provide outreach, children's ministry, and medical clinics to the local community. This will be my first mission trip ever, and I'm super excited for this unique opportunity! I've heard many great things about this trip, and I want to use this experience to grow closer to Jesus, strengthen and live out my faith, and try new things! The money raised will help cover the costs of mission expenses, airfare, a passport, and visa fees. Every single donation counts, and your prayers are greatly appreciated as well! Thank you so much!