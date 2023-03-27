Missions to Dominican Republic

Today, Sept 5th, is my birthday, and I thought I'd try this platform. Prayers are always the sincerest way to support journeys of service, and always appreciated. But we all understand finances are required to continue that work. I'm continuing my service mission trips again this October, and to be fully transparent it is difficult raising monies in these times. I work with This Little Light Ministries, which has been serving there with mission trips for 20 years now. For me, this will be my 14th trip there, but as I said, raising support has been become difficult. I'm praying that there are some in this platform that are financially able and have the heart for the children of the school we serve at. Our trips consist of the following. We support, encourage, and work alongside with any of the needs there. We serve the family that runs the school, the teachers and staff that serve there, the beautiful children that learn there. We help with ongoing building projects on the school grounds, which are always ongoing. We distribute bibles and food and the message of the love of Jesus in the outlying sugarcane villages on every trip. I pray that each person reading this will be blessed whether you are able to give or not. Either way, please pray for our ongoing missions there and the beautiful souls that we serve there. Thank you. Robert