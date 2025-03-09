Funding a Mission of Love to Kenya

This July, I'll be embarking on a 11-day global mission trip to serve the children at New Hope Academy, located in the Kibera slum near Nairobi, Kenya. As the second-largest slum in the world, Kibera is a desperate place, home to between 500,000 and 1.5 million people who live in extreme poverty, with no access to basic necessities like plumbing, electricity, or government services. The average annual income is a mere $2,000, with half of it going towards rent for inadequate living conditions - 10x10 metal roof shacks with dirt floors and a bucket as a toilet.





However, amidst this darkness, New Hope Academy shines as a beacon of light, offering a glimmer of hope to these children. As one of the top schools in the country with an impressive graduation rate, New Hope provides an education, which is the only way out of this life of poverty. The school is a safe haven, where children receive two meals a day, healthcare, a biblical education, a playground, and loving care from teachers and staff.





During our trip, we'll be partnering with a local church to provide for the basic needs of the children, care for them, and show them the love of God. We'll also be visiting the community to meet some of the needs there and express our appreciation for the teachers and staff who work tirelessly to provide for these children.





I invite you to pray for me, my team, and the people of Kibera and New Hope Academy. Pray for growth, protection, and that the needs of these people are met, and that they feel the love of God. If you'd like to support our mission, I'd be grateful for a charitable, tax-deductible donation to help cover the expenses. Your contribution will have a direct impact on the lives of people on the other side of the world who desperately need it.





Thank you so very much for your prayers and any donations you give,

Noah Simpson