Mission Trip to Honduras

I'm excited to share that my son, Gracin and I will be returning to Tegucigalpa, Honduras for a short-term mission trip in March 2027,

We'll be working with World Gospel Outreach providing dental, optical, and medical services while sharing the gospel with the people of Honduras.

The cost is approximately $2800 for each of us, so $5600 total. This covers travel to and from Honduras, our stay at the mission house and the supplies we need to provide the best care to the wonderful families we will be helping. Each team member is responsible for raising their own funds. Your support would mean so much to us as we prepare for this trip.





I'm also asking for prayer support from now until we return on March 20, 2027. Thank you for standing with us.