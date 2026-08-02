Mission Trip : HOPE FOR UGANDA

I'm Timothy Redberg, owner of H.O.P.E Fitness LLC, and I'm heading to Uganda in late December 2026 for a mission trip focused on bringing tangible help to families in need.





Here's what your support will make possible:





**Building Project:** A family of five, a husband, wife, and three children, currently lives in a single room. Donations will go toward building materials to expand their home to three rooms, giving them space and dignity.





**Send a Child to School:** Annual tuition is $168 per child. I want to send three children to school this year, opening doors to education they wouldn't otherwise have.





**Sanitary Pads Project:** Sixty-four percent of female learners regularly miss school because they lack menstrual materials. I'm collecting 50 packages of maxi pads (36 count each) to remove this barrier and keep girls in the classroom.





**Ziplock Bags of HOPE:** Many families go without basic essentials due to high poverty and limited economic opportunities. I'm creating 50 bags filled with first aid supplies, over-the-counter medicines, toiletries, and school supplies for children who need them most.





Together, we can bring hope and make a real difference. Your donation will help transform lives. Thank you for standing with me on this mission.