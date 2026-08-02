Mission to Washington D.C. for Patrick ❤️

This mission is an opportunity to share my late husband’s story, and raise awareness of hospital injustices due to the COVID hospital protocols, and advocate for stronger patient rights, transparency, and informed consent.





Patrick was my best friend of 21 years, married for 16. He was the loving father of two boys, who were 3 and 10 years old at the time, and was a great friend to many others.

Patrick shared a love for his family, enjoyed making someone’s day brighter, and had an amazing work ethic. He was intelligent, funny, charming, and loyal, and his absence has left a huge void in our hearts and community.





On September 28, 2026, Senator Ron Johnson will host a livestream roundtable in Washington, D.C., bringing together families to share their firsthand experiences with COVID hospital protocols and to ensure those stories are heard and preserved in the public record.





Many of you know Patrick’s story. Some of you walked through those heartbreaking 54 days with us. Others may only know bits and pieces. What happened during those 54 days in the hospital changed our lives forever. It felt like a nightmare that I couldn’t wake up from.





During that time, God connected me with people who became an essential part of our fight for Patrick. After he passed away, He led me to an incredible community of widows and families who have experienced similar losses. Their friendship, prayers, and unwavering support have been a gift through some of the darkest days of my life.





Since Patrick’s passing, I’ve attended a Protocol awareness rally in Texas, shared our story on podcasts, and continued to speak whenever the opportunity arises—not because it’s easy, but because Patrick’s life mattered, and his story deserves to be heard. For more insight to his story please watch my interview with Former Feds Freedom Foundation, interviewed in May, 2022, almost two months after Patrick’s passed.





Patrick Perales Story- A FormerFedsGroup Interview





Our family’s story has been submitted for this roundtable. Some families will testify in person, while everyone, including ours, will be entered into the official record. Whether I have the opportunity to testify or simply stand beside the other families, I feel called to be there—to honor Patrick, support the widows I’ve grown to love, and represent the families whose lives have been forever changed.





If you know me, you know I don’t like asking for help. But I also know that sometimes God uses the generosity of others to make a way.





If you feel led to help me get to Washington, D.C., I would be incredibly grateful. Every gift, no matter the amount, will help make this possible. And if you’re not able to give financially, I would cherish your prayers—for safe travels, for strength, and that truth, compassion, and healing would come from this gathering.





Thank you for loving our family, for remembering Patrick, and for continuing to walk alongside us. Every prayer, every kind word, every share, and every act of support reminds me that Patrick’s legacy continues to make a difference.





This mission is for him. ❤️



