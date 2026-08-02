Mission to Israel 2027

My mother has the opportunity to travel to Israel for 8 days with our church for a educational mission trip. My mother Dee has wanted to experience Israel and walk in Jesus' footsteps for years. She gets overwhelmed with emotion and cries just talking about how incredible it would be for her. She used to be an alcoholic and when she found Jesus she got clean and sober and changed her life. This is the 20 year anniversary of her sobriety and her closer walk with Jesus and I want to do something special to help celebrate her and the positive changes she has made in her life. We don't actually need $7000, I am asking for extra to help support GiveSendGo. A portion of that will be given back as a tip.

I've been talking to our family and friends and many have a skeptical attitude and are not willing to help. People keep saying she won't go, she will be too scared to go on the airplane, it's too dangerous because there is a war in that area, an on and on. I don't believe any of those things. I don't believe that God would have shown me this opportunity if it was unsafe, and I don't believe that my mother would "chicken out" because of the airplane.

This is why I'm reaching out here and asking for help. We only have about 2 months left to get this done and I'm so worried it's not happening fast enough. We have less than ¼ of the money we need so far and I really don't want to have this turn from an opportunity to a disappointment. I thank you all in advance for the support and prayers! I know as a community and with faith we can ascend this mountain!