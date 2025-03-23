This summer my friend Monet Ellery and I have the opportunity to go on a 3 week mission trip to Cyprus! My goal in this trip is to not only bring the love of Christ to the various nationalities represented in Cyprus, but also I will have the opportunity to encourage Mandie and Josh and their family as they have been serving faithfully as missionaries in Cyprus since 2023.

Because Mandie and Josh are already missionaries in Cyprus, it will allow me to jump in and help in a capacity that is different than many short term mission trips. I am excited to be doing this in a variety of capacities. One of the things that I will get to participate in is volunteering at the school where Mandie teaches. Most of the kids that attend this school are unbelievers and it will be a beautiful opportunity to pour into both the children and their parents through my daily involvement in their education. Secondly, I will serve alongside Mandie and Josh as they lead a Chinese Bible study and connect with the relationships they have already made through that ministry. One of the ways that I will get to be a part of ministry in Cyprus that is especially exciting to me is through a respite counseling ministry. Because my major at Boyce is Biblical Counseling, it is so cool how the Lord worked it out for Mandie and Josh to have a friend who counsels missionaries who are on respite from the field through the struggles that come alongside a missionary lifestyle. Outside of these opportunities, there are also needs for street evangelism, a Refugee ministry and just the life on life discipleship that comes from living so closely with other people.

I am sending this letter for three reasons— first, I want to keep you all, as family, friends, and fellow church members, updated on my life and the goodness of the Lord in it—second, I would love to ask for your commitment to prayer for this mission. You can pray that I would be a genuine encouragement to Mandie and Josh in their ministry, that we would see the fruit of seeds planted and the boldness to believe that the Lord will save, and lastly that God would be glorified in more ways than we can even fathom. Lastly, I would love your support financially. My goal for this trip is to raise $2,200. This money would go towards everything that would make this trip possible—that includes mainly flights and food. Any leftover money after those expenses would go towards blessing the people of Cyprus whether that looks like buying Bibles, someone’s meal, or new books for the school.

So, will you join me in praying for the people of Cyprus and that the Lord would work the miracle of salvation in their hearts?