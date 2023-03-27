Mission Gambia: Reaching the Unreached

Reaching The Gambia for Christ

In November 2026, I am preparing to travel from Nigeria to The Gambia on a Gospel mission—and I am inviting you to become part of this mission.

The Gambia is a nation where approximately 95.4% of the population is Muslim, while Christians make up only a small minority. Behind these statistics are real people, families, communities and young people who need hope, truth and the opportunity to hear the message of Jesus Christ.

For me, this is more than travelling to another country. It is an opportunity to serve, share Christ, strengthen the few Christian communities that already exist, and help create pathways through which the Gospel can continue to reach others long after the mission team has returned home.

I have previously spent six months serving on mission in Uganda. That experience deepened my conviction that the Gospel must go beyond the places where it is already familiar. Now, I am preparing to take that same burden for souls to The Gambia.

During this 14-day mission, the focus will include evangelism, community outreach, discipleship, prayer, training local believers, distributing mission materials, and establishing Scripture Listening and Discussion Groups that can continue beyond our visit. The goal is not simply to conduct an outreach and leave, but to invest in people and help build a sustainable Christian witness within the communities we encounter.

The mission will be based around Banjul and surrounding communities. The funds raised will help cover airfare, accommodation, feeding, local transportation, airport and security-related costs, mission materials, outreach activities and other essential expenses required to carry out the mission effectively.

The minimum mission budget is US$1,500.

I am therefore asking believers, churches, families and Kingdom-minded individuals to stand with me as prayer and financial partners.

Your gift can help put Gospel materials into someone's hands.

Your gift can help make a community outreach possible.

Your gift can help equip a local believer.

Your gift can help establish a Scripture group that continues after the mission.

And your gift can help send someone who is willing to go.

You may not be able to travel to The Gambia yourself—but you can go through your prayers, your giving and your partnership.

This is not simply a journey to another country. It is an opportunity to take the Gospel to people who need to hear it.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me?

Whether you give $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 or help sponsor the full mission, every contribution brings us closer to the field.

PRAY. PARTNER. GO.

Together, we can reach The Gambia for Christ.