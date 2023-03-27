GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Mission Gambia: Reaching the Unreached

Goal₦2,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bySamuel Adeyemi

Mission Gambia: Reaching the Unreached

Reaching The Gambia for Christ

In November 2026, I am preparing to travel from Nigeria to The Gambia on a Gospel mission—and I am inviting you to become part of this mission.

The Gambia is a nation where approximately 95.4% of the population is Muslim, while Christians make up only a small minority. Behind these statistics are real people, families, communities and young people who need hope, truth and the opportunity to hear the message of Jesus Christ.

For me, this is more than travelling to another country. It is an opportunity to serve, share Christ, strengthen the few Christian communities that already exist, and help create pathways through which the Gospel can continue to reach others long after the mission team has returned home.

I have previously spent six months serving on mission in Uganda. That experience deepened my conviction that the Gospel must go beyond the places where it is already familiar. Now, I am preparing to take that same burden for souls to The Gambia.

During this 14-day mission, the focus will include evangelism, community outreach, discipleship, prayer, training local believers, distributing mission materials, and establishing Scripture Listening and Discussion Groups that can continue beyond our visit. The goal is not simply to conduct an outreach and leave, but to invest in people and help build a sustainable Christian witness within the communities we encounter.

The mission will be based around Banjul and surrounding communities. The funds raised will help cover airfare, accommodation, feeding, local transportation, airport and security-related costs, mission materials, outreach activities and other essential expenses required to carry out the mission effectively.

The minimum mission budget is US$1,500.

I am therefore asking believers, churches, families and Kingdom-minded individuals to stand with me as prayer and financial partners.

Your gift can help put Gospel materials into someone's hands.

Your gift can help make a community outreach possible.

Your gift can help equip a local believer.

Your gift can help establish a Scripture group that continues after the mission.

And your gift can help send someone who is willing to go.

You may not be able to travel to The Gambia yourself—but you can go through your prayers, your giving and your partnership.

This is not simply a journey to another country. It is an opportunity to take the Gospel to people who need to hear it.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me?

Whether you give $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 or help sponsor the full mission, every contribution brings us closer to the field.

PRAY. PARTNER. GO.

Together, we can reach The Gambia for Christ.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,627 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve