Missing my wife

Hello my name is John i am my husband and a father of two wonderful children 7 and 6 years old. My wife and I have been happily married for just over 10 years now and growing strong. Last year my wife signed up for the Navy resevers and this past Easter Sunday my wife departed for navy boot camp and in june she graduated. Unfortunately, we were not able to be there for her graduation due to the high costs and small window to see her. Following boot camp, she went across the country to her A school where she will be until february of next year. My wife and I are by no means rich people, and we live below our means and on a tight budget. Due to this, we don't have a lot of extra money, but over the past few months, I have been able to save enough money to purchase a plane ticket to go visit her over the labor day weekend while our children go camping with their grandparents. My hope is to get just enough money to afford the hotel room and vehicle in order to go visit her. The one thousand dollars would cover all those costs. Anything extra would be used to get some cheap food while we are there, anything extra beyond that would be used to save up for a ticket home for her during the christmas holidays so our family can be together for Christmas. More important then, money is your prayers for our family as we navigate life for a period without my wife and our mother. Thank you for your time and your consideration, and I hope you have a wonderful and blessed day.





John Larson