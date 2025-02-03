Misfits on a Mission

From Chains to Change: A New Song for Women in Need

Imagine walking out of prison with nothing but the clothes on your back. No job. No home. No one waiting for you on the other side.

For thousands of women in Texas, this isn’t just a worst-case scenario—it’s reality. The world labels them as “felons,” “lost causes,” and “too broken to fix.” With few opportunities and overwhelming barriers, many end up right back where they started—on the streets, in addiction, or behind bars again.



But what if, instead of a revolving door back to destruction, they were met with open arms? What if, instead of rejection, they found restoration?



This is what Misfits Mission is all about.



A Story of Redemption



I know the struggle because I lived it. My past was filled with addiction, incarceration, and hopelessness. But God had a different story to write. He rescued me, gave me a new song, and placed a mission in my heart: to create a place where women like me could find healing, purpose, and a fresh start.

That place is The Hiding Place—our 12-16 month discipleship home for women coming out of prison.



Here, they don’t just survive; they thrive.



They are met with love instead of judgment.



They receive discipleship, job training, and real opportunities.

They experience healing—physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

The Need is Greater Than Ever

We’ve seen God do miracles. Women who were once in chains are now walking in freedom. But the need is overwhelming.

We have more women desperate for a second chance than we have space to house them. The reality is, without financial support, we have to say “no” to women who are ready for change.



That’s why we need YOU.



How You Can Be the Difference



We are asking our community to invest in this mission. To give these women more than just hope—to give them a future.

$50 a month covers transportation for a resident to parole appointments, job interviews, and church.



$100 a month provides life-skills training and counseling.

$500 covers the cost of welcoming a new resident into The Hiding Place.

A one-time gift of $1,000 or more helps us expand into a second home, ensuring more women can find freedom.

Every dollar sown into this ministry is a seed planted in a life that is being restored.

Be a Part of Her New Song



You can be part of a miracle. You can be part of rewriting stories of brokenness into testimonies of redemption. Will you join us?

Give today and help us bring more women from chains to change.

















