Help Our Preschool: To Continue Changing Lives, Transforming Communities





Miramar United Methodist Preschool (MUMPS) is a Christ-centered school operating under the umbrella of the Miramar United Methodist Church, Miramar, Florida. The preschool program is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of young children in a developmentally appropriate and Christ centered environment.

MUMPS' journey began in 1985 to satisfy the desire for a community transformed by God's power---where children can be educated, elevated and empowered to succeed in their elementary through college school years. Over the many years of operation and with much prayer we have seen our graduates excel in many areas doing well in kindergarten and succeeding at every level of school and become adults and leaders who live with integrity, fueled by God's purpose to be successful and prosperous citizens in the community. God has truly blessed this endeavor and today we are even more committed and convinced that we are doing God's work raising generations of students who exemplify Christ's goodness in their homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

Our mission isn't without challenges. Many families in our community face financial obstacles that make quality education, in a safe and loving environment for their young children, feel out of reach. Although we have kept the tuition as low as possible and helped some parents receive funding, we are struggling to support our programs, as we have in the past, due to grants being not available.

Please Join Us In Our Mission

As a Board Member of MUMPS, I am asking for donations that will go directly to funding the programs and services offered by the preschool to the students and families in the community. Together, we can make a big difference in the lives of the future generation. We are asking that you prayerfully consider donating to support:

1. Supplies and Resources: Ensure students and teachers have the tools needed for excellence in learning and growth including technology and equipment.

2. Special Programs: For our children to develop enjoyment in learning as well as social and emotional competencies and positive behavior.

Your financial support will help us continue this transformative work and make this vision a reality, one child at a time.

Thank you and God Bless

Learn more about us: https://miramarmethodistpreschool.com/

Meet our staff: https://miramarmethodistpreschool.com/staff











