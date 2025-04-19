Training pastors and caring for widows and orphans

Greetings, dear friends! 3 weeks away from Kinshasa! Visa is approved and in hand. Quite a ways from our fundraising goal, so please pray for provision for this outreach.

As you may know, the Democratic Republic of Congo is a country with a rich history and a complex present, facing numerous challenges that affect the most vulnerable members of society, including widows and orphans. I have been invited to return to Congo for my fourth trip, with a specific focus on training pastors, conducting evangelistic outreach, providing basic necessities to the poor, and ministering to churches in the region.

This mission will take place between July 22nd and August 12th, 2025. My budget includes all travel expenses within the United States and to Congo, visa, accommodations, ministry expenses, and a financial assistance for the most needy in the areas I will minister, totaling $10,400.

The needs in the DRC are many, even overwhelming apart from God. But together we can make a difference in the lives of many. Will you help me fulfill this calling?

God bless you!