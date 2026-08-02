Ministry School and Mission to Peru









I want to pursue a meaningful and purposeful path through higher education that brings together leadership development, biblical studies, music, and missions. My goal is to grow spiritually, academically, and personally as I prepare for a future in missionary service.





Through my education, I hope to develop the leadership skills and biblical knowledge necessary to serve others effectively in the mission field. I also want to continue developing my violin skills so that music can become another way for me to connect with people, build relationships, and serve through worship.





I believe that the combination of ministry leadership, biblical Christian studies, music, and practical preparation will equip me to better serve others and fulfill my calling to missionary work. My hope is to use what I learn not only for my own growth, but ultimately to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people I am called to serve. Please consider giving.