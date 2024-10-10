Milton recovery fund for Chris Girandola Fam

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $680
Campaign funds will be received by Chris Girandola
Chris Girandola is a father of 5 children who rode out the storm in Florida. His apartment is a mess and he's trying to pull his life back together.
Durring the storm he went LIVE on TikTok to give over 200,000 people insights into the storm's power and ferocity. During that time his apartment was pretty much destroyed!
Please help him in the recovery with even a small donation. Thank you and God Bless.
So glad you're safe. Your storm coverage was epic
So scary. Glad you're safe!
Chris, sorry to hear about your loss from Milton. Stay safe!
Sorry for your losses and having to go through all that you did. I experienced that once in Fla as a kid. Very scary. You have a great family and caring brother, for that I am donating to help you. Thank you for the video.
I’m deeply sorry to hear about the damage your home suffered in the storm. I can’t imagine how difficult this must be for you and your family.
Good luck Chris, Christian, Joey, Dante, Rylie and Marci!
God Bless you Chris!
