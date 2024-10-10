Campaign Image

Milton recovery fund for Chris Girandola Fam

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $680

Campaign created by Anthony Girand

Campaign funds will be received by Chris Girandola

Chris Girandola is a father of 5 children who rode out the storm in Florida. His apartment is a mess and he's trying to pull his life back together.

Durring the storm he went LIVE on TikTok to give over 200,000 people insights into the storm's power and ferocity. During that time his apartment was pretty much destroyed! 

Please help him in the recovery with even a small donation. Thank you and God Bless.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Favorite cuz
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So glad you're safe. Your storm coverage was epic

Steven Schuster
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Mike and Beth Glass
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So scary. Glad you're safe!

Wendy Brown
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Chris, sorry to hear about your loss from Milton. Stay safe!

katie moraglia
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sorry for your losses and having to go through all that you did. I experienced that once in Fla as a kid. Very scary. You have a great family and caring brother, for that I am donating to help you. Thank you for the video.

Alexandra Caliendo
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m deeply sorry to hear about the damage your home suffered in the storm. I can’t imagine how difficult this must be for you and your family.

Girand Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck Chris, Christian, Joey, Dante, Rylie and Marci!

David Pobiak
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless you Chris!

