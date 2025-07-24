Eric Miller Memorial

On Sunday, July 20th, we lost Eric Miller—a devoted husband, proud father, loyal friend, and the kind of person who made every room brighter, louder, and more fun just by walking in. At only 44 years old, Eric’s sudden passing has left an enormous hole in the lives of all who knew him.

Eric lived life out loud. He was passionate, funny, fearless, and fiercely committed to the people he loved. Whether he was telling a story, hosting a cookout, or cheering on his kids from the sidelines, Eric was never one to sit quietly on the sidelines of life. He showed up—with heart, with energy, and with a fierce love for his family.

That family—Lacey, his wife of 21 years, and their three amazing children: Baeli, Aspyn, and Daxton—was everything to him. He was their rock, their biggest fan, their protector, and their joy. And now, as they face life without him, we have the chance to return the kind of support Eric gave so freely to so many.

This memorial fund has been created to help ease the financial burdens the Miller family is facing in the wake of this devastating loss, including:

- Baeli’s college tuition at Oklahoma State University this fall—something Eric was incredibly proud of and excited to support.

- Everyday living costs for Lacey and the kids as they adjust to life without their husband and dad.

- Unexpected funeral and memorial expenses during this incredibly difficult time.

Eric poured his energy into building a life full of love, laughter, faith, and community. He gave big, lived big, and loved even bigger. Now, we’re asking for help to carry that legacy forward and support the people he cared about most.

Whether you knew Eric personally or are simply moved by his story, every donation makes a difference. Please join us in rallying around the Miller family with generosity, prayer, and love.

Thank you for being part of Eric’s legacy. ❤️