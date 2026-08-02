Milky Our Dog

Our dog Milky tore the cruciate ligament in his knee, and the only way to fix it and stop him from living in pain is surgery. We've been quoted around $6,000 for the repair, and as much as we wish we could just cover it ourselves, it's simply beyond what we can afford right now.

Milky is a huge part of our family and the sweetest, goofiest dog you'll ever meet. Watching him struggle to put weight on his leg has been heartbreaking, and we want nothing more than to get him back to running around like his old self.

Every single donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to getting Milky the surgery he needs. And if you're not able to give, simply sharing this with your friends and family helps more than you know.

Thank you so much for your kindness and for helping us take care of Milky. It means the world to us. 💙