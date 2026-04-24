Military equipment for Israeli soldiers

Help one of Sayeret Haruv’s teams Upgrade Its Combat Equipment

Sayeret Haruv is an Israeli special combat unit operating in some of the most demanding and challenging environments. The unit’s soldiers are required to carry out intense and continuous combat missions, yet much of their current equipment remains basic and does not adequately match the demands they face.

This campaign aims to raise funds to help improve the unit’s available field and protective equipment, giving its soldiers better tools and greater support while carrying out their missions.

Every donation, no matter the size, can make a meaningful difference. Your support can help provide better equipment to the soldiers who put themselves on the line every day.

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we appreciate your donation or even just your willingness to share the link and help us keep fighting for our country🙏🏽