Help a Milford Family Rebuild After House Fire

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,135

Early Sunday morning, a devastating fire completely destroyed the home of a 70-year-old mother, her three children, and her grandson. While they all made it out safely, they lost everything—their home, car, and all of their belongings.

Now, they are facing the overwhelming challenge of starting over with nothing. They urgently need support to secure temporary housing, food, clothing, and essential everyday items. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in helping them rebuild their lives.

Please consider donating and sharing their story. Your kindness and generosity will provide much-needed relief during this difficult time.

1st State Update News Story here: https://firststateupdate.com/2025/03/2-alarm-fire-destroys-home-in-milford-early-sunday/

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Palma and Shaquille
$ 100.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 hours ago

Prayers for your family!!

