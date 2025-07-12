Mildred McKeel Memorial Donations

Mom’s most passionate giving was always to children’s ministry. Time on the mission field, as a child, had taught mom the critical need for curriculum designed for youth. Her mother was a master storyteller in this regard, weaving narrative into biblical truth in a way that fascinated mom and her friends. Her heart remained soft thereafter toward ministries that sought to inculcate kids with biblical values and with a love for Christ’s presence.

After observing, years ago, the wonderful children’s outreach at her nephew’s church, New Beginning Assembly of God, in Cookeville, TN, she and dad became enthusiastic monthly supporters.

From preschool all the way through their teen years kids are treated like full citizens of the Kingdom of God, not merely junior members. Pastor Myron says: “Our goals are to Reach, Teach, and Keep our youth and children by teaching and by showing them salvation, healing, and the infilling of the Holy Spirit which will connect them with a Holy Spirit filled church for their lifetime.”

The kids actively reach out to the community through bus ministry, packing backpacks for local schools, and also with the band camps and football teams. They teach youth by involving youth right alongside adults. For example, “we teach them to worship on Wednesday and then to get involved… leading worship once a month in the sanctuary.” And these aren’t just traditional church kids either, they have “a very large Vacation Bible School involving not only our church but inviting kids from wherever.”

And, the results speak for themselves, “The children that have attended and grown up in our program are now bringing their children back to the present services.”

It would be a wonderful tribute to send Pastor Myron and Linda Greer home with a generous love offering for the outreach that was so dear to mom’s heart.

“Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children.“ Luke 18:16