Mik Kash's Fundraiser

Beginning of February 2025, 8 year old, Zeke ‘Mik’ Kashatok was diagnosed with a rare type of NHL(Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma) EBV+ Mature T Cell Lymphoma. Then later also with HLH(Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.) Both his parents Mark & Tanya "Bun" left their jobs behind and his two older sisters with family at home in Kipnuk, Alaska to take care of Mik at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Funds will also help to pay for airfare and meals for Mik's Sisters to go visit for a few days. This fundraiser will deeply be appreciated and help lighten the unexpected financial burden they are facing.

We also would appreciate continued Prayers for the Family especially Mik, his sisters, and his parents. Quyana/Thank You and God Bless everyone!