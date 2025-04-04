Support Mike and Louise Desaulniers

At the end of March, Louise Desaulniers had fallen seriously ill. This occurred out of province, and when Mike attempted to bring her home, her condition deteriorated to the point that she was admitted to the nearest hospital. Louise is now in a hospital in Calgary, Alberta for encephalitis which is a serious form of brain inflammation. This has caused her to be in a coma, and it's medically uncertain how long before she comes out of it, the best medical guess is "weeks."

This leaves Mike needing to work a limited schedule per week at their home in British Columbia and travel back and forth to be with his wife, an 8 hour drive twice a week. When Louise comes out of the coma it's unknown if there will be further harm to her brain and she'll require further care for recovery.

This campaign is to support Mike and Louise with all the new costs related to her care and recovery, as well as the lost income during this time of vigil and uncertainty.

If you can, please support our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, beloved friend Louise Desaulniers and her family.

Thank you for your prayers and support.