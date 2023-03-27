Mikayla's Fighting for her Sister and her Life.

Mikayla is a 19-year-old survivor fighting an unthinkable battle. After losing her family, she is battling Stage 2B cancer to stay alive and protect her little sister, Morgan.





Mikayla’s life has been defined by resilience . Growing up in South Africa, she faced severe childhood trauma after being sexually assaulted at a very young age in public school (Public schools are particularly dangerous for fair skinned individuals in South Africa). Determined to protect her, she was moved to a private school, but her family life remained deeply isolated. Without a support network of friends or outside relatives.





On May 8th, 2025 , her world shattered when her parents tragically died in a car crash before paramedics could arrive. Just twelve days later, on May 20th , her brother took his own life , unable to cope with the overwhelming grief and stress.





Suddenly left alone to care for her little sister, Morgan, Mikayla stepped up. She took a job at a car dealership, earning $2,000 USD (equivalent in ZAR) i a month. Determined to ensure Morgan never experienced the same school trauma she did, Mikayla uses her income to pay for Morgan’s private school tuition ($1,200) . Another $500 a month goes directly toward the loan on the house their parents left behind, leaving only $300 a month for groceries, utilities, and everything else.





### The New Crisis: Cancer and Malnutrition





On August 2nd 2025, Mikayla received a devastating diagnosis: Stage 2B breast cancer in her right breast. Doctors have delivered a heartbreaking reality—without immediate medical treatment, she only has until July of 2027 to live.





Because Mikayla’s income is completely stretched , she has been forced to make impossible sacrifices . To ensure Morgan can eat at least two meals a day and stay out of the foster care system—a system Mikayla deeply fears due to the risk of abuse—Mikayla has been restricting her own food to eating only once every second day . Tragically, this severe starvation has recently caused Mikayla to suffer from malnutrition-induced seizures.





Previous fundraising attempts she tried did not gain traction, she can not leave the country due to a legal contract with her job till the end of 2027, and time is running out. Mikayla is working as hard as humanly possible, but she cannot survive this medical and financial crisis alone .





### Where Your Donations Will Go ($1100 USD/month Goal)





Every dollar raised goes directly toward saving Mikayla's life and securing a safe, permanent home for her beloved little sister Morgan.





* $1,100 a month pays for her chemo treatment and food.

I have personally helped Mikayla get health insurance so she can checked about the seizures. Mikayla needs $500 for chemo by the end of every month, she makes sure her sister eats first always so about $150 a week is to feed herself.





***The amounts have all been converted to USD for the sake of the reader, the funds are received in USD and sent directly to Mikayla where they can be converted into ZAR.***





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading, sharing, and donating. Your kindness is the lifeline Mikayla and Morgan desperately need right now.



