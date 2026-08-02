Help Miguel Angel Continue His Medical Journey

Hola,





Mi nombre es Sandra y soy la mamá de Miguel Ángel, un niño de 4 años que vive con una condición genética extremadamente poco frecuente llamada síndrome de Beare-Stevenson / Pfeiffer, la cual ha marcado su desarrollo físico, neurológico y su camino médico desde muy pequeño.

Miguel Ángel ha debido enfrentar múltiples cirugías y hospitalizaciones prolongadas. Su condición implica un proceso quirúrgico y terapéutico que se extiende en el tiempo, con intervenciones sucesivas a lo largo de su crecimiento, siempre con el objetivo de mejorar su calidad de vida y favorecer su desarrollo.

Actualmente, Miguel Ángel no logra desplazarse de forma autónoma y requiere terapias constantes y cuidados específicos para avanzar en su movilidad, respiración y desarrollo global. Además, utiliza CPAP nocturno y monitor de signos vitales. Estas terapias son fundamentales para su progreso, pero también representan un alto costo económico.

Todo este proceso ha significado gastos médicos muy elevados y, aunque hemos ido cubriéndolos paso a paso, aún queda una carga económica importante por enfrentar. A pesar de todos los esfuerzos, se proyectan nuevas cirugías y tratamientos en los próximos meses, con costos asociados que hoy no podemos asumir sin apoyo.

Además, como familia estamos haciendo un gran esfuerzo por poder contar con un hogar que permita brindarle a Miguel Ángel las condiciones básicas de cuidado, seguridad y movilidad que requiere en su día a día. Esto es parte fundamental de su bienestar y de su proceso de desarrollo, y también representa un desafío económico importante para nosotros.

A esto se suma que, a medida que Miguel Ángel ha crecido, sus necesidades de cuidado han aumentado. En el corto plazo será indispensable contar con el apoyo de un cuidador especializado que nos permita continuar con su atención diaria y, al mismo tiempo, mantener nuestro ingreso familiar, lo que representa un nuevo desafío económico para nuestra familia.

Por este motivo, hoy pedimos ayuda para Miguel Ángel. Cada aporte será destinado directamente a cubrir gastos médicos, cirugías, terapias, apoyo en cuidados y necesidades asociadas a su bienestar, permitiéndonos darle continuidad a un proceso que no puede detenerse.

Agradecemos profundamente a quienes puedan apoyarnos, compartir esta campaña o simplemente acompañarnos con su cariño y apoyo. Cada gesto cuenta y significa mucho para nosotros.





Gracias de corazón.

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English version below

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Hello,





My name is Sandra, and I am the mother of Miguel Angel, a 4-year-old child living with an extremely rare genetic condition known as Beare-Stevenson / Pfeiffer syndrome.

Miguel Angel has undergone multiple surgeries and long hospitalizations, and his medical journey is ongoing. Due to his condition, he requires continuous therapies and specialized daily care to support his mobility, breathing (he uses CPAP at night and vital sign monitoring), and overall development.

These therapies and daily care are essential for his progress and quality of life and cannot be interrupted. Along with upcoming medical procedures, this represents a significant and ongoing financial challenge for our family.

We are seeking support to help cover continuous therapies, medical care, caregiving support, and essential needs that Miguel Angel requires to continue his treatment and daily care.

Thank you sincerely for your kindness, support, and for helping us share Miguel Angel’s story.



