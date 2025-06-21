Mighty Macy's Fight

Meet Mighty Macy, a precious 17 month old baby girl who is currently in the hospital fighting a brain tumor.

The doctors are working tirelessly to determine the best course of treatment and to find out what exactly they are dealing with. However, this process is taking longer than expected, extending their hospital stay and expenses.

We are reaching out to help raise funds for Macy's medical expenses, which include hospital stays, surgeries, and ongoing treatments. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards helping Macy's family cover these costs and give them the support they need during this difficult time.

Currently, it is unknown how long she will be in the hospital and with increasing medical expenses. Your donation will help alleviate this burden as they keep their focus on sweet Macy.

Thank you for your support and prayers for Mighty Macy and her road ahead.

Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."