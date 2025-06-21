Campaign Image

Mighty Macy's Fight

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $10,578

Campaign created by Amber Stephens

Campaign funds will be received by Brent Slisher

Meet Mighty Macy, a precious 17 month old baby girl who is currently in the hospital fighting a brain tumor.

The doctors are working tirelessly to determine the best course of treatment and to find out what exactly they are dealing with. However, this process is taking longer than expected, extending their hospital stay and expenses.

We are reaching out to help raise funds for Macy's medical expenses, which include hospital stays, surgeries, and ongoing treatments. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards helping Macy's family cover these costs and give them the support they need during this difficult time.

Currently, it is unknown how long she will be in the hospital and with increasing medical expenses. Your donation will help alleviate this burden as they keep their focus on sweet Macy.

Thank you for your support and prayers for Mighty Macy and her road ahead.

Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Recent Donations
The Wood Family
$ 1000.00 USD
6 days ago

We pray your baby girl recieves the care and healing she needs to recover.

Lee Marsh
$ 28.00 USD
11 days ago

Vicky Stephens
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Prayers for Macy and her family

Ashley Portz
$ 5000.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying for Macy and your whole family!

The Wilson Family
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Sarah and Chris Corbett
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

You are all in our constant thoughts and prayers!

Davis Family
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Schafer Family
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying continuously each day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for all the family! Healing and strength in all that is to come❤️🙏

Jo Towler
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

The Doughtys
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
22 days ago

Continued prayers for sweet Macy and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

I am praying for Macy and for your family.

Emily Martin
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for Macy and the family! Praying doctors can help Macy fight this tumor and come out stronger!

The Morey Family
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Jeff and Deb Tom
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for Macy and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

