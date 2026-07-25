Midwife Support

Hi, our names are Jorden and Jasmine. We are 23 and 22 expecting our first child, by the grace of God! I (Jorden) am a worship leader, creative and recording artist and I (Jasmine) am a barista and artist based out of Central Wisconsin. The Lord has been so kind, merciful and faithful supporting us and we have seen him move in more ways than we can count. We still have some gaps that need to be filled financially and would love your support. Not only monetarily, but in prayer as well. With a child comes responsibility and stewardship. Already since conceiving we have experienced many attacks physically, mentally, and spiritually. Pray for the Lords continued protection, for his favor, and for us to continue walking in obedience with what he's placed in our hands to steward. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering partnering with us.





Love you guys,

Jorden and Jasmine Anderson

Marshfield, Wisconsin

Lev Church