Midwife Priscilla Ford Prosecuted

Hi! I’m Priscilla Ford, mother of five, grandmother of five, and midwife prosecuted for continuing to provide necessary midwifery care while ‘unvaccinated’ against Covid, despite preventing two deaths at homebirths which would otherwise have had no health professional in attendance.

What I’m about to share with you is excessively abbreviated and it’s purely my own perspective. If you’re at all interested, I would encourage you to read the full Decision of the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal which is publicly available on their website: https://www.hpdt.org.nz/Charge-Details?file=Mid23/585P

As a woman and a midwife, I am passionate about supporting the miraculous design of childbearing, and supporting women’s birth choices, including where and with whom they birth their babies. This passion has always attracted a large number of homebirthing women into my care, many of whom decline all sorts of medical recommendations for whatever reason, perhaps personal health beliefs or even a history of trauma. I haven’t always been professionally comfortable with their decisions, but I have always felt honoured to be trusted by such women.

When the Covid ‘vaccine’ mandates hit on 15 November 2021 I remained uninjected. I was thrown out of midwifery and was expected to hand over my homebirthing caseload to already over-stretched colleagues or to the hospital as the ‘service of last resort’. A number of the women contracted into my care declined to transfer; some of them even said they had booked with me specifically because I was declining the injections, and if I or another unvaccinated midwife was not willing to provide care they would freebirth – that is, birth with no health professional in attendance. So, I continued to provide necessary midwifery care, unpaid.

They were crazy times…

Two of the women whose births I attended experienced rare emergencies which, if I had left them to freebirth, would have resulted in the tragic and needless loss of life of the mother at one birth, and the baby at another birth. As it was, I had the skills to recognize and resolve these two emergencies, and I will forever be thankful that I was there and able to prevent tragedy for those families.

This was three and a half years ago. Why am I now making this appeal and setting up a crowd funding page? Long story short, two previously dear colleagues reported me to Midwifery Council (they’re like the midwifery police, charged with protecting the public of New Zealand from dangerous midwives). Midwifery Council suspended me, and their Professional Conduct Committee carried out a lengthy investigation, eventually laying a charge before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal of ‘malpractice and bringing the profession into disrepute’.

A three day hearing was held before the Tribunal in February 2024 at Akerama Marae because local Hapu Hoani Haora Hoani was defending me. Quite early on, their Rangitira had told me it would breach their tikanga (traditional customs of what is right) for me to abandon the care of pregnant women. I was told, ‘You keep doing what you know is right and if anyone attacks you, we will wrap our korowai around you and say, you leave her alone, she’s with us.’

During the hearing there were two standing ovations which morphed into beautiful waiata, from a room full of people who were mostly unknown to me. How the Tribunal could witness these spontaneous outbursts of respect in support of me from ordinary members of the public and still decide that I brought the midwifery profession into disrepute I don’t know, but they did – not immediately, mind you. Five long months later they delivered their ‘guilty’ verdict and then scheduled ANOTHER hearing to decide on my punishments. That penalty hearing was held in October 2024; I was ‘censured’ (a formal expression of disapproval) and, if I ever returned to midwifery, I was ordered to do a course on the legal and ethical obligations of midwives. It is the lightest punishment ever handed out to a midwife by the Tribunal after the most expensive midwife prosecution in terms of legal costs. Then six months later, in April 2025, the Tribunal made its final order that I had to pay 15% of the total prosecution costs. After being suspended from working as a midwife throughout the disciplinary process, unable to afford to pay a lawyer to represent me, I am now required to help pay for their lawyers because I was found guilty of malpractice and bringing my profession into disrepute because I provided midwifery care while unvaccinated under the covid legislation.

My 15% comes to $17,537.67. Lots of people have asked and encouraged me to set up a crowd funding page to cover this cost. You’re entitled to your own views and opinions on the handling of the covid era and the mandates. You’re entitled to think whatever you like about my actions; I respect that, and we don’t have to agree. But if you think the Midwifery Council and the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal got it wrong, if you believe that I am NOT guilty of malpractice and did NOT bring the midwifery profession into disrepute, this is a way for you to tell them.

A few further things. Firstly, please don’t give sacrificially. I live in a warm house, I drive a reliable car, I’m not going hungry; I’m now doing a very small amount of homebirth midwifery, I could slowly pay off this cost over time, but that’s not what this is about – this is an opportunity for anyone in my community who wants to, to cast a vote for justice and send a message to those in positions of authority: Women have the right to choose who attends them in labour, and midwives who honour that right should not be persecuted and prosecuted and punished in a just society.

Secondly, if you’re not aligned with me here, don’t hate on this appeal. Be careful what seeds you sow, because that’s what you will harvest. Sow a wind, reap a whirlwind.

Thank you, thank you, thank you to the Hapu, to dear midwives, to my family and friends, to my husband and children who have paid a high price for my calling to midwifery, and above all to Jesus who paid the ultimate price. I have not walked through this alone; I have been held, carried and sustained.

And, finally, thank YOU for giving this your attention. Grace and peace to you. May you know the Truth and be set free.



