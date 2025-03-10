Michael Smith Recovery Fund

Michael Smith, a member of our church and a dear friend, was critically injured in a car accident on March 1. He has 6 broken ribs, 4 breaks in his pelvis, a broken hip socket and ball, a lacerated spleen, a collapsed lung, and several other bumps and bruises. Two of his children, Hunter and Annabelle, were passengers in the car with him. Hunter has a concussion, injuries to his head and leg (gashes repaired with stitches/staples) and his shoulder was banged up. Annabelle had a concussion and minor bruising. Both children were released to go home and recover.

Michael has already undergone two lengthy surgeries (around 9-10 hours’ worth) and will not be able to stand or bear weight for at least 60 days. Beyond that, he’s expected to undergo at least six months of physical therapy to learn to walk again.

Because of his lengthy recovery, he will be out of work for at least six months and his wife will also have to be out of work to help care for him and assist in his recovery.

We love Michael, his wife Kristy, and their kids Dakota, Hunter, Lesley, and Annabelle. They are faithful members of our church and the founders of Briar Ridge Children's Ministries, Inc. They have ministered to hundreds, if not thousands, of kids over the years and tirelessly give of their time and resources to help disadvantaged children have an opportunity to hunt, explore the great outdoors, and, most importantly, encounter Jesus Christ.

To help with their daily needs during this challenging time, I have set up this fundraiser. The money will go directly to Michael and Kristy to help with their bills, daily expenses, etc. while Michael heals and recovers.