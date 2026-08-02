Michael, Shannon, and Their Dog Blue.

Michael had a motorcycle accident two weeks before the Covid-19 outbreak. He was in a coma for four months and hospitalized for almost a year. When he was released, barely able to walk, he couldn't work and became homeless.





Shannon came to Texas to work as a youth minister. After years in an abusive relationship, she made the difficult decision to divorce. That choice led her to lose her home and everything she had.





Neither Michael nor Shannon were looking for a relationship when they met at a bus stop on the streets of Fort Worth one night, but they hit it off as friends. Their shared faith in God eventually brought them closer, and they are now husband and wife.





Right now, they need help getting off the streets and with transportation. Your support would mean so much to them and their dog as they work toward stability.