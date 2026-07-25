Michael & Rebekah Oahu, Hawaii Mission trip

This November, Rebekah and I have been entrusted with a mission that humbles us deeply. November, 2026, we will be traveling to Oahu, Hawaii through our Family's home church to serve local communities, support outreach ministries, and help lead Vacation Bible School (VBS) for children and families. This trip gives us the chance to pour into the next generation, share the hope of Yahshua, and strengthen believers who are facing real challenges.





Hawaii is one of the most spiritually diverse places in the world. Many Native Hawaiians hold deep reverence for nature, ancestry, and the land honoring “Akua” (nature spirits/deities), “ʻAumākua” (ancestor guardians), and the concept of “mana,” a spiritual life‑force woven into creation. Others practice, Buddhism, or blend traditions in unique ways. This diversity means ministry in Hawaii requires humility, cultural respect, and a heart ready to listen, learn, and love well.





During our time there, we’ll be serving families, encouraging local believers, supporting outreach programs, and helping lead VBS creating a safe, joyful space where children can hear the gospel, experience genuine love, and build lasting faith foundations. We want to show the love of Yahshua in a way that honors the people, the culture, and the beauty of the islands.





To make this mission possible, we are raising funds to cover:





- Travel and airfare

- Lodging and meals

- VBS materials and ministry supplies

- Local outreach support





Every donation directly fuels hands‑on ministry helping us pray with families, teach children, support local churches, and bring encouragement to communities facing spiritual and practical needs. Your generosity doesn’t just send us… it joins us in the work.





If you feel led, we invite you to partner with us through:





- Prayer - covering our trip, our marriage, and the people we’ll serve

- Sharing - helping spread our mission with others

- Giving - helping us meet the financial needs of this outreach





Your support becomes part of every child we teach, every family we encourage, and every act of service we offer. Thank you for believing with us, standing with us, and helping us bring the love of Yahshua to Hawaii.





We are grateful beyond words.

— Michael & Rebekah